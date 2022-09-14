DALLAS (KDAF) — With a move looming to the SEC in 2025, the Oklahoma Sooners will be postponing its series with SEC East Georgia, Tennessee, and play Southern Methodist University in 2023 and 2027.

OU says, “The Southeastern Conference announced today that it has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.”

Now, OU will host SMU on Sep. 9, 2023, and at SMU on Sep. 11, 2027.

“And we’re grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons. Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling,” OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said.