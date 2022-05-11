DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, well, well, if you’re a Dallas Cowboys fan you may or may not love this news but it seems America’s Team could have one of America’s easiest NFL schedules in 2022.

While the schedule hasn’t been officially released just yet (will be announced Thursday night) the team has learned its strength of schedule.

Here’s a look at the Cowboys’ opponents during the 2022 season without dates or times:

Home: Eagles, Giants, Washington, Bears, Lions, Bucs, Colts, Texans, Bengals

Away: Eagles, Giants, Washington, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Jaguars, Titans

The team says, “Based solely on their 2021 opponents’ total record (133-155-1), the Cowboys are tied with Washington for the league’s easiest schedule this season.” This is made possible by the win drought that the Cowboys’ NFC East Division rivals saw in 2022 as Dallas went 6-0 against the Eagles, Commanders and Giants.

The team adds, “It’s entirely possible the division will be improved, though, and it’s worth noting that the Cowboys play a first-place schedule that includes games against fellow division champs Tampa Bay and the LA Rams.”