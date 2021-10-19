Silver Star Nation Interactive: Breaking down Cowboys win over Patriots, looking ahead to the Vikings

(SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys drove their winning streak to five Sunday with an overtime victory over the New England Patriots 35-29.

It was the Cowboy’s first win in New England since 1987 and stretches the current winning streak to the team’s longest since 2016.

Dak Prescott’s 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in overtime sealed the win, but the Cowboys QB suffered a calf injury. He finished the game with three touchdowns and an interception.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the bye week has come at the right time for Dallas. McCarthy reportedly expects Prescott to be ready for Sunday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 5-1 Cowboys will take the week off before hitting the road on Halloween for a Sunday night trip to U.S. Bank Stadium.

