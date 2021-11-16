Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys face a surging Kansas City team

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys are flying high after they demolished the Atlanta Falcons 43 to 3 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs are feeling equally good after they dominated the Las Vegas Raiders by a similar margin.

The two high flying offenses will meet on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, providing the Cowboys with what could be their biggest challenge so far this season.

Both teams have had big wins and embarrassing losses over the first half of the season, making this game even more important.

