DALLAS (KDAF) — Two key pieces of the Dallas Cowboys’ organization were given yearly awards at Thursday night’s NFL Honors show.

Rookie linebacker sensation Micah Parsons was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year award with little to no surprise but ended up losing the Defensive Player of the Year award to edge-rusher TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Parsons is the first-ever Cowboy to take home this honor.

The young Pro Bowler out of Penn State was all over the field for the Cowboys during the 2021-22 season totaling 79 tackles (59 solo), 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles. The defense will look to him to help lead the 2022-23 campaign as America’s Team looks to get back to Super Bowl-winning glory.

Getting in on the award-winning fun, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was named the Assistant Coach of the Year award. Quinn is the first Cowboy coach to win the award since its introduction in 2014.

The Quinn-led Cowboys defense ended the season leading the league with 34 takeaways (26 interceptions) 41 sacks, eight scoring touchdowns, and two Pro Bowlers. He’ll look to have a repeat of 2021-22’s success along with his young stars accompanied with seasoned veterans and whatever additions are made in the offseason.