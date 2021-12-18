EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys will try to move to 10-4 and get closer to wrapping up the division when they take on the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Cowboys enter the game still relativity healthy. All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith was ruled out earlier in the week after re-aggravating his ankle in Sunday’s win over Washington.

Running back Tony Pollard is listed as questionable and multiple reports say he will be a game-time decision.

The game kicks off on FOX at noon Central Daylight Time Sunday.