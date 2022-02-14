DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret that Dallas Cowboys’ rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was one of the most exciting players in the NFL during the 2021-22 season.

The accolades he garnered back that up too, making a franchise first winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and becoming the first player in NFL history to receive all 50 possible votes for the award. The young Pro Bowler out of Penn State was all over the field during his rookie season, totaling 79 tackles (59 solo), 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

In a tweet, the Dallas Cowboys recognized Parsons’ accomplishments, “The Lion is…”:

PFWA Rookie of the Year

PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

2-time NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

3-time Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Month

2021 Butkus Award

AP NFL All-Pro First Team

2021 Pro Bowl

Defensive Rookie of the Year

All of this along with being the NFL’s fastest man after winning the race at the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.