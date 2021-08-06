McCarthy: Guys did a lot of good things

CANTON, OH (SILVER STAR NATION) – After a rough start to the “pre” preseason, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy was optimistic about the way his team played in many areas of Thursday nights’ Hall of Fame Game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Cowboys posted a 16-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game which was played at Tom Benson Stadium before a packed house.

While the game did not feature most of the Cowboys starters, including quarterback Dak Prescott who stayed behind in Oxnard, California at the team’s training camp facilities, coaches got to see how the backup players performed.

All three of the quarterbacks fighting for a roster spot were able to play in the game, including Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci.

Our Taylor Brooks attended the game and has this postgame wrapup.