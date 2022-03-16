DALLAS (KDAF) — Cue the Monday Night Football theme song, two very familiar faces to professional football are set to become the new voices of the esteemed Monday Night Football on ESPN. One of them just so happens to be a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame duo of Troy Aikman and Joe Buch will be the voices of MNF after signing a multiyear deal with ESPN. They’ll continue to tack onto their 20 NFL seasons on the microphone in the broadcast booth.

In a tweet, Aikman shared, “Like most kids of my generation, I grew up watching MNF w Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell & my mom’s favorite Don Meredith so you can only imagine my excitement to be part of the legacy of MNF & continue working w Joe Buck, my broadcast partner for the last 20 years! #MNFonESPN“

The new MNF duo will make their regular-season debut on September 12 for the 2022-23 NFL season.