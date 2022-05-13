DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL regular season schedule has been released and the fireworks aren’t holding back as it will be elite quarterback Dak Prescott versus the GOAT, Tom Brady.
That’s right, the Week 1 matchup for America’s Team will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, September 11. Then it’s yet another matchup with an elite quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow are headed to North Texas for the Week 2 matchup on Sunday afternoon, September 18.
The Cowboys will face off against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks during the three-game NFL preseason.
Here’s a look at the full regular season schedule for the Cowboys:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 11 at home
- Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 18 at home
- New York Giants, Sept. 26 at New York
- Washington Commanders, Oct. 2 at home
- Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 9, at LA
- Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 16 at Philly
- Detroit Lions, Oct. 23 at home
- Chicago Bears, Oct. 30 at home
- BYE Week
- Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13 at Green Bay
- Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 20 at Minnesota
- New York Giants, Nov. 24 at home
- Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 4 at home
- Houston Texans, Dec. 11 at home
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 18 at Jacksonville
- Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 24 at home
- Tennessee Titans, Dec. 29 at Tennessee
- Washington Commanders, TBD