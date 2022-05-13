DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL regular season schedule has been released and the fireworks aren’t holding back as it will be elite quarterback Dak Prescott versus the GOAT, Tom Brady.

That’s right, the Week 1 matchup for America’s Team will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, September 11. Then it’s yet another matchup with an elite quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow are headed to North Texas for the Week 2 matchup on Sunday afternoon, September 18.

The Cowboys will face off against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks during the three-game NFL preseason.

Here’s a look at the full regular season schedule for the Cowboys:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 11 at home Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 18 at home New York Giants, Sept. 26 at New York Washington Commanders, Oct. 2 at home Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 9, at LA Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 16 at Philly Detroit Lions, Oct. 23 at home Chicago Bears, Oct. 30 at home BYE Week Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13 at Green Bay Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 20 at Minnesota New York Giants, Nov. 24 at home Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 4 at home Houston Texans, Dec. 11 at home Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 18 at Jacksonville Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 24 at home Tennessee Titans, Dec. 29 at Tennessee Washington Commanders, TBD

Dallas Cowboys Schedule