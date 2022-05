DALLAS (KDAF) — For the 2021 Dallas Cowboys schedule release it was one of music’s biggest stars, Post Malone. Now, the 2022 Cowboys schedule will be released soon, but how soon?

One week from Thursday, May 5, the world will know who America’s Team will face off against during the 2022 NFL regular season. May 12, it’s about to go down.

The Cowboys will look to replicate their division dominance from 2021 and possibly secure a higher seed in the playoffs to avoid another early exit.