DALLAS (KDAF) — What do Tyler Smith, Sam Williams, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Matt Waletzko, Daron Bland, Damone Clark, John Ridgeway and Devin Harper have in common? No, they’re not in a boy band, they’re a part of the Dallas Cowboys 2022 draft class.

The Cowboys started off the NFL Draft with a homegrown offensive lineman out of Tulsa in the first round. Tyler Smith, who played high school ball in Fort Worth, is a 325-pound tackle who can also play inside the o-line as well.

Next up was edge rusher, Sam Williams, out of Ole Miss in the second round and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama in the third. America’s team wanted to add to the star-studded defense and help out quarterback Dak Prescott on day two of the draft.

As the draft went on rounds four and five were used to help the offense out with tight end Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin) and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (North Dakota State).

From then on out it was all defense for the Cowboys:

Round 5: DaRon Bland, cornerback, Fresno State

Round 5: Damone Clark, linebacker, LSU

Round 5: John Ridgeway, defensive tackle, Arkansas

Round 6: Devin Harper, linebacker, Oklahoma State

So, what’s next? The Cowboys will seek to grow as a team over the offseason and gear up for the 2022-23 season as they seek to win the division again and avoid another early exit in the NFL Playoffs.