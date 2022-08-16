DALLAS (KDAF) — Having top-tier players on your favorite NFL team’s roster is a must in this day and age as it has been all throughout the history of the NFL. The New England Patriots didn’t win all of those Super Bowls recently because Tom Brady and his offenses were full of scrubs.

Remember the days of Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, Cowboys fans? Elite offensive lines, great wide receivers, and good enough defenses won a couple of Super Bowls in the 90s. Now, the Cowboys still have some solid players on the o-line, good running back(s), one good wide receiver, a stellar QB, and one heck of a defense.

The NFL Network has released the bottom half of the top 100 players in the NFL and three Cowboys saw their names on the list:

No. 95 CeeDee Lamb

No. 92 Tyron Smith

No. 68 Zack Martin

Lamb was unranked in 2021, Smith was also unranked while Martin rose from being ranked No. 85 in the previous year. It’s safe to say that a quarterback, linebacker, and maybe some more defensive and offensive players could make the top half of the NFL’s top 100 players of 2022.

The rest of the top 100 list will be released later in the month ahead of the beginning of the 2022 NFL season.