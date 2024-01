DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL has announced the roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, which includes seven Dallas Cowboys players.

Dak Prescott, Bryan Anger, Brandon Aubrey, DaRon Bland, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin and Micah Parsons were selected from the Cowboys. Player selection is determined by the votes of fans, players and coaches.

The Pro Bowl Games will be held in Orlando from Feb. 1 through Feb. 4 and will feature an AFC vs. NFC competition, skills showdowns, and a flag football game.