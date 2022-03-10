The big stage of Texas high school basketball is not something that is totally unfamiliar to the Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family boys basketball team. In fact, their appearance in the state tournament this season marks their fourth-straight appearance. VYPE DFW takes a look at their run towards the tournament and what fans can expect heading into the semifinals:

Season In Review

Typically at the top of their district, it was no surprise to any of the Eagles fans when the team posted a 10-0 district record to finish on top. Despite an early preseason loss to Dallas Kimball, Faith Family continued to play strong and post incredible victories over the likes of Dallas St. Mark’s, Keller, Lancaster, Kennedale, Ranchview, Williams Prep, and more throughout the season. The Eagles have outscored their opponents by over 800 points this season.

Led by UT-Arlington signee Brandon Walker and Ole Miss signee TJ Caldwell, Faith Family took the playoffs by storm as they eliminated Spring Creek Academy, Aubrey, Dallas Lincoln, Van Alstyne, Kaufman, and most recently Dallas Carter. The team is headed into the state semifinals as poised as ever.

What To Expect

Playing in the semifinals is not going to be a cakewalk. Faith Family is looking to earn their second state title in the time span of four years against Silsbee who won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Although the Eagles have posted incredible victories, Silsbee just might prove to be their toughest opponent yet. Caldwell can be expected to be ready to go from the start. With high game IQ and the ability to score often, the Eagles offense is set up for success. The defense- known for being phyiscal- can be expected to be at their peak performance. Fans can expect a great game.

Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.​