After winning state titles in 2017 and 2019, Mansfield Timberview is back in San Antonio for the UIL Class 5A boys basketball state tournament. The Wolves faced a tough schedule, but through their effort made it clear that they were going to accept nothing less than a tournament appearance. VYPE DFW takes a look at their season and what to expect:

Season In Review

After being knocked out of the playoffs last season by Amarillo, Mansfield Timberview came into this season on a mission. The Wolves posted only one loss during district play as they finished at the top of their district. With victories over the likes of Seguin, Crowley, Everman, Burleson Centennial, and more, Mansfield Timberview had their eyes on the prize en route to playoffs. Led by seniors Jared Washington, Donovon O’Day, and Chendall Weaver, the Wolves have outscored their opponents by nearly 600 points this season.

During playoffs, Mansfield Timberview defeated Fort Worth Southwest, Grapevine, Mansfield Legacy, Chapin, and most recently- Amarillo. In the revenge match against Amarillo, Mansfield Timberview played strong defense as they posted the 68-59 victory.

A Look Ahead- What to Expect

Mansfield Timberview (35-4) is headed into the state semifinals matchup against Boerne-Champion (33-6). While the Wolves have seen this stage before, this is a first time for Boerne-Champion. With Weaver coming into the game after scoring 28 points against Amarillo, it’s safe to say the Wolves have prepared for this all season. Led by the senior trio, the Wolves shouldn’t have a tough time putting up a fight against Boerne-Champion. Expect to see smart playing from the Wolves as they use their togetherness to continue pushing towards the state title game. ​