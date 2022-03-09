For the 13th time in school history, the Dallas Kimball Knights boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament. With the strength they have shown throughout this season, could their 13th appearance be ​the​ lucky number 13? Many fans think so! VYPE DFW takes a deeper look into their season and the state tournament!

​The Season in Review

Kimball posted an incredible regular-season run as they took down the likes of Rock Hill, Seagoville, Dallas Molina, and more. In district play, the Knights posted a 16-1 record to finish in the first-place spot in their district. While outscoring their opponents 2,514-1,745 in the regular season, the Knight have shown the ability to play smart defense while also retaining the ability to score early and often.

During playoffs, Kimball has knocked out Hillcrest, Frisco Heritage, Rock Hill, Lufkin, and Frisco Memorial as they have fought to make it to the state tournament. The team’s closest game in playoffs came last week against Frisco Heritage as they pulled away with an 80-67 victory in overtime.

​Looking Ahead

Tension will be high as Dallas Kimball faces off against Beaumont United in the Class 5A State Semifinal game. Last year, Beaumont United defeated Kimball by one point in overtime for the state title. Beaumont United’s now senior Terrance Arceneaux nailed the game-winning shot to seal the 71-70 victory. This year, the Knights are out for revenge as they want to put a stop to Beaumont United and head into the state title game!

Dallas Kimball last won the state title in 2014 when they defeated Amarillo 52-37. The victory marked their third state title in four seasons. The Knights look to continue their historical greatness in the state tournament this year.

What To Expect:

Physical ball play on both ends of the court. Beaumont United is no stranger to the level of fast-paced playing and high game IQ that Dallas Kimball plays. With Arceneaux on the court alongside junior Wesley Yates, this is going to be one of the toughest matchups that Kimball has had to face all year. However, with Texas signee Arterio Morris, Clemson signee Chauncy Gibson, and three-star Trae Clayton, the Knights are more than prepared to show up and show out in San Antonio. With a chip on their shoulder from last season and a fire in their heart, fans should expect this game to be extremely close. If Kimball can get ahead early and maintain a strong presence on the court, they just might be playing in the championship game!

The game tips-off on Thursday, March 10th at 7 p.m.​