DALLAS (KDAF) — FC Dallas is set to host a preseason friendly matchup against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 22.

Inter Miami made international sports news in June 2023 when they acquired Lionel Messi. Messi, who is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, played for FC Barcelona for almost 20 years and had a short stint with Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami in the MLS.

The last matchup between FC Dallas and Inter Miami was the Leagues Cup Round of 16, which ended in penalty kicks with Miami taking the win.

FC Dallas ended the 2023 season taking 7th place in the Western Conference, with a record of 11-13-10. Inter Miami placed 14th in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 9-7-18.

Before moving to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, FC Dallas played at the Cotton Bowl back in 1996, when the club originated as the Dallas Burn. The 92,000 seat stadium was also home to the 1994 World Cup.

Tickets are available for the matchup on the Fair Park website.