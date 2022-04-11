DALLAS (KDAF) — The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world and North Texas native Scottie Scheffler just won one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world, the Masters. With green jacket now in hand Scheffler adds to the already star-studded championship-winning alum from Highland Park High School.

Recently Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, won the Super Bowl becoming the latest Highland Park alum to win a major U.S. sports championship prior to Scheffler. Who came before them?

None other than Clayton Kershaw, the superstar pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers started this recent trend of Highland Park alum winning big in professional sports after capturing a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

There’s just got to be something in the water over there in Highland Park.