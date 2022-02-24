DALLAS (KDAF) — Rumors and reports are swirling around Dallas Cowboys legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman that he may leave Fox for a spot on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

One of the Cowboys’ greatest offensive players in franchise history joined up with Fox after 12 seasons in Dallas where he garnered three Super Bowl wins along with a laundry list of accolades. Now, it seems he may be headed to a new broadcasting home with one of the NFL’s staples, Monday Night Football.

No deal has been made public just yet, but reports state that it could be a very large chunk of cash for Aikman’s move to ESPN. Cowboys fans will more than likely flock to any broadcast put on by the QB that gave them over 32,000 passing yards, 165 touchdowns and Super Bowl victories.