DALLAS (KDAF) — According to reports, Kristaps Porzingis (and a second-round pick) is headed to Washington D.C. after the Dallas Mavericks traded him for two Wizards, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Porzingis was acquired by Dallas after his stint with the New York Knicks in a trade — during his three seasons into his five-year deal, the Unicorn averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds and nearly 2 blocks a game. Unfortunately, he’s dealt with injuries during his time in North Texas.

The Mavs now get Dinwiddie who’s averaging nearly 13 points and over 5 assists a game and Bertans (who’s having a rough season) averaging nearly 6 points a game but was once a highly-touted three-point shooter.

While this deal is confusing to Mavs fans, it pales in comparison to the monster deals happening across the NBA, including James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons to the Nets.