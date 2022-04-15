DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like the Dallas Mavericks will have to make do without superstar Luka Doncic in Game 1 against the Utah Jazz to kick off the NBA Playoffs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has dropped a “Woj Bomb” Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s noon tip-off that, “Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic (calf strain) will be out for Game 1 vs. Utah on Saturday and significant concern remains for his availability Monday in Game 2, sources tell ESPN.”

He added that the Mavs will more than likely play the “long game” for Doncic’s injury and, “…take it day-by-day after playing without him Saturday.”