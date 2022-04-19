DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for, it looks like there’s a chance Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic could return for Game 3 which is slated for Thursday, 8 p.m. CT. in Utah.

This comes from NBA Insider Shams Charania, who reported, “Sources: There’s optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return for Game 3 (Thursday) or Game 4 (Saturday) vs. Jazz. The calf strain that Doncic suffered on April 10 is improving and workouts over next two days could determine comeback timing.”

During the regular season, Doncic led the Mavericks in four of five major statistical categories: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.2 steals. The blocks leader for the team is Maxi Kleber.