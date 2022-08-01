DALLAS (KDAF) — As if there was really any true competition around the NFL or the world of U.S. sports, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise listed at $7.64 billion.

Sportico says that the Dallas Cowboys top the list of the top 10 most valuable U.S. sports franchises. Behind them is the MLB’s New York Yankees, NBA’s New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas Cowboys NY Yankees NY Knicks Golden State Warriors LA Rams New England Patriots NY Giants LA Lakers San Francisco 49ers Boston Red Sox

The publication said, “The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in football and across all of sports at $7.64 billion, $630 million ahead of MLB’s Yankees. There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion, versus seven total in the other U.S. sports leagues (four MLB, three NBA).”

The Cowboys are joined by division rivals Giants, Commanders and Eagles in the top 10 valued NFL franchises.