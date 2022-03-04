DALLAS (KDAF) — Quite the Friday for fans of America’s Team on March 4, as reports are coming out that a certain star wide receiver could be released in the near future.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dallas Cowboys could release WR Amari Cooper, “…by the start of the new league year, per league sources.” He added that Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, which happens to be in a few weeks on March 20.

Cooper started out his career with the then Oakland Raiders before he made his way to North Texas. He’s garnered up 292 catches for nearly 4,000 yards and has scored 27 touchdowns in almost 60 games for the Cowboys.

Out of the University of Alabama, Cooper was a first-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2015 to the Raiders where he was off to a hot start with back-to-back 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons before slowing down in production. He ended up with Dallas in 2018 where he played in nine games and racked up over 700 yards and six touchdowns before taking off the next two seasons for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In 2021, production took a hit as he shared the field with young star CeeDee Lamb; Cooper had 68 receptions for 86 yards and eight touchdowns.