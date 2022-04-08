Frisco Wakeland has had an incredible season so far and looks to continue on with their season on Friday. The Wolverines are headed into what can be expected to be an extremely tough battle against Mount Pleasant for the Regional Semifinals round of Texas high school soccer playoffs. VYPE DFW takes a look at what Wolverine fans can expect on Friday!

Wakeland finished second in their district- just behind Frisco Lonestar. The Wolverines were able to post a 14-3-1 district record (20-4-1 overall) with an 82% winning percentage against their opponents. With victories over Frisco, Frisco Memorial, Frisco Reedy, Lebanon Trail, and more, the Wolverines offense was able to step onto the pitch ready to score en route to playoffs. Set up for success, the Wolverines are headed into the Regional Semifinals on a seven-game win-streak.

So far in playoffs, Wakeland has shut down Wylie East (4-0), Dallas Hillcrest (4-0), and Dallas W.T. White (7-2). With tactful defensive play, the Wolverines have allowed only 24 goals against them all season- two in playoffs. Fans can expect the Wolverines to come into Friday’s match against Mount Pleasant (20-3-4) with the same force as they have all season. Mount Pleasant isn’t going to be a pushover. In fact, the team will prove to be one of the strongest offenses that the Wolverines defense has found themselves matched up against, but if Wakeland is able to read through the strong offense, the Wolverines will be good to go.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 8th at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton, Texas.