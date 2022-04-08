The Celina Lady Bobcats have had a remarkable season so far. As the Lady Bobcats head into their Regional Semifinals showdown against Henderson, VYPE DFW takes a look at their season and breaks down what fans can expect on Friday:

Finishing at the top of their district, the Lady Bobcats went undefeated in district play this season with a 14-0 district record. In fact, Celina girls soccer has only dropped one game all season- a preseason game against an incredibly strong The Colony team. The Lady Bobcats have posted big wins this season against the likes of Crandall, Nevada Community, Caddo Mills, Farmersville, and more en route to playoffs. So far this season, Celina has posted 13 shutout victories- including a 14-0 victory against Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins and a 9-0 victory over Caddo Mills in the playoffs.

Led by Taylor Zdrojewski, Madi Vana, Brielle Buchanan, Lexi Tuite, and more- Celina has ended the seasons for Athens, Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins, and Caddo Mills while allowing only one goal against them in playoffs. The team has a defense that hardly allows scores against them and sets the offense up for success. The offense can be seen throughout the game playing fast, scoring fast, and setting a tone that many have struggled to keep up with all season long. Fans can expect Celina to continue to play strong on Friday afternoon as they take on Henderson (19-4-2) in the Regional Semifinals.

The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8th at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler, Texas.