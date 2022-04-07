It’s going to be a showdown of powerhouses on Friday as the Allen Lady Eagles take on the Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons in the UIL Class 6A Region I Regional Semifinals. Both teams have posted an incredible season so far and are looking to continue making their way to the state tournament. VYPE DFW breaks down the teams and what fans can expect heading into their Friday match-up!

Allen Lady Eagles (21-2-3, 9-2-1)

The Lady Eagles finished second in their district this season- just behind an incredible Prosper team. With an 86% winning percentage and 13 of their games this season being shut-out victories, Allen has outscored their opponents by a combined 87 goals. The Lady Eagles posted big wins over the likes of Plano West, V.R. Eaton, Rockwall, Little Elm, Denton Guyer, McKinney and more en route to playoffs.

So far in playoffs, Allen has allowed only two goals against them. The Lady Eagles have ended the playoff runs of Coppell (3-1), South Grand Prairie (6-0), and most recently McKinney Boyd (2-1).

Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons (18-1-4, 10-0-2)

The Lady Dragons finished district play with an undefeated district record. The team posted seven shut-out victories against their district opponents and have 10 shut-outs total this season. With a strong offensive attack on their opponents, the Lady Dragons have outscored each of their opponents this season by a combined 74 goals.

So far in playoffs, Southlake Carroll has allowed only one goal while scoring 16 of their own. The Lady Dragons have defeated Fort Worth Chisholm Trail (7-0), Frenship (3-1), and Odessa Permian (6-0)

What To Expect:

Allen is going to come into the game with a strong offensive attack. The Lady Eagles have shown all season that their offense is quick-paced and ready to set a steady tone throughout the entire game. The team is steady and can be expected to build off of what they start with. Southlake Carroll has one of the strongest defenses in the metroplex, though. With the ability to shut down attacking offenses and give their own offense a chance to score early, the Lady Dragons always start strong. The game is going to come down to smart defensive play. If Allen pick apart Southlake Carroll’s defense, they might be able to put a stop to the Lady Dragons’ run. If Southlake Carroll can keep pace with a fast Allen offense, they might be able to put a stop to Allen’s run.

Fans should expect an intense game. The game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8th at McKinney ISD Stadium.