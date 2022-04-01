Texas high school soccer playoffs have been moving fast. Nothing has been quite as fast-paced as the way Dallas-Fort Worth area teams have been taking the field all season, though. Paired up to face each other in a regional quarterfinals match-up are none other than two teams who know what it means to stay quick-footed throughout the game: Wylie and Rockwall. VYPE DFW takes a look at the two teams’ seasons and what fans can expect heading into the Friday night matchup!

Wylie Lady Pirates (20-0-3, 14-0)

The Lady Pirates have continued to make quite the name for themselves. Posting an undefeated record so far this season, Wylie has outscored their opponents 84-6 on the field. Led by Morgan Brown, Myah Evans, Caleigh Monroe, Elizabeth Wynne, and other stars, the team is running on a 17 game win streak with no intentions of slowing down. The Lady Pirates have recorded a 94% win percentage while dropping no games and drawing in only three. So far during the playoffs, Wylie has defeated Tyler Legacy (1-0) and Mansfield Lake Ridge (1-0).

Rockwall Lady Jackets (18-3-2, 10-0-2)

The Lady Jackets rolled through their district schedule posting big victories against the likes of Mesquite, Dallas Skyline, Tyler Legacy, Mesquite Horn, and more. Rockwall has outscored their opponents 83-18 this season and is looking to continue their strong push towards the state tournament. So far in the playoffs, Rockwall has defeated Garland Lakeview Centennial (4-1) and Duncanville (1-0). Garland is led by a strong group of athletes including Avery Shipman, Lauren Piper, and Gracee Farrell.

What To Expect:

Rockwall is a steady team. The Lady Jackets start strong and finish strong each game that they play. By remaining consistent and steady, the team is able to play sharp offense from start to final whistle. Rockwall fans can expect to see much of the same on Friday. The team has a chance here to succeed if they are able to hold a strong tempo through the end of the game.

Wylie starts strong and builds on that strength. The Lady Pirates have been able to set a pace that others have been forced to try to keep up with all season. The playoffs have only continued to prove that they don’t slow down for anyone. Fans should expect the Lady Pirates to have no trouble as they work towards finishing strong in an attempt to clench the next round.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1st at Clark Stadium in Plano.​