There aren’t many things that are as special as being able to help lead your team to the playoffs. This week, L.D. Bell and Keller both have a shot to continue leading their teams toward the state tournament, but only one will advance. VYPE DFW takes a dive into their seasons and breaks down just what fans can expect from these two teams headed into their regional quarterfinal pairing on Friday.

L.D. Bell (17-4-4, 11-2-1)

The Bell Blue Raiders have fought hard all season to get to this point. The team finished at the top of their district with big time wins over the likes of W.T. White, Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, North Crowley, and more. The Blue Raiders have outscored their opponents by a combined 32 goals this season and are ready to continue to show their dominant force on the pitch. So far in playoffs, L.D. Bell has defeated a strong Southlake Carroll (2-0) and El Paso Socorro (1-0).

Keller (21-2, 12-0)

Keller has only dropped two games all season- one against Lake Travis and the other against Cypress Falls- both during preseason play. Learning from those two losses helped Keller build a team that would go into district play strong and ready to take down anyone that stood in the way of them and playoffs. The Indians posted an undefeated district record to finish at the top of their standings with victories over Fort Worth Timber Creek, Keller Fossil Ridge, Southlake Carroll, and more. So far in playoffs, the Indians have defeated North Crowley (3-2 in double overtime) and Odessa (1-0).

What To Expect:

L.D. Bell is a strong team led by a strong offense. The team knows how to remain steady and build strong. The defense can also rise to any challenge that is in front of them. Fans can expect the Blue Raiders to put up a strong fight in order to do whatever it takes to get to the next round.

Keller has a fight that doesn’t stop. The Indians are consistent, strong, and driven. With a strong defense leading the way, the offense is afforded time and opportunities to shine. Fans can expect fast play from Keller on Friday.

The game is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1st at Pennington Field in Bedford.