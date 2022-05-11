Softball continues to to inch closer and closer to the state tournament. Heading into the Regional Quarterfinals of Texas high school softball, there are plenty of great Dallas-Fort Worth area teams to watch! Two teams ready to make a splash? The Justin Northwest Lady Texans (26-7, 12-2) and the Burleson Centennial Lady Spartans (25-7, 13-1). VYPE DFW lays out just what fans can expect heading into this series!

Justin Northwest Lady Texans (26-7, 12-2)

The Lady Texans have been forging their path all season long. With determination and grit, they have shown no mercy as they continue to take down their opponents with the goal of making it to the next game always in mind. Led by strong athletes like Abby Garza, Josie Copeland, Abi Young, Alexah Reyes, and more, the Lady Texans are more prepared than ever to continue their success on the diamond.

So far in playoffs, Justin Northwest has put in the work both at the plate and defensively. The Lady Texans’ defense has allowed only seven runs against them while scoring 56 runs of their own. The team has shut down both Azle (9-2, 13-3) and Saginaw (23-1, 11-1) in only two games apiece.

Burleson Centennial Lady Spartans (25-7, 13-1)

Kylie Barnes, Bailey Lindemuth, Jalynn Vasquez, Madelyn Hickey, amongst other star athletes have helped lead Burleson Centennial to an incredible season so far. The Lady Spartans finished in the first place spot in their district while posting only one loss in district play. Burleson Centennial took down the likes of Cy-Fair, Keller, Waxahachie, Burleson, Everman, and more en route to playoffs with strategic hitting and almost unmatchable fielding.

So far in playoffs, the Lady Spartans have defeated Mansfield Legacy, Arlington Heights, and most recently North Richland Hills in a 3-2 victory during a one-game playoff matchup.

What To Expect:

Both teams have strong hitters and both teams host phenomenal defensive players. With the skillsets to shut down opponents like none other in the metroplex, both Justin Northwest and Burleson Centennial softball teams have made names for themselves throughout recent seasons. This matchup is one for the books.

Burleson Centennial has been known to start strong, stay strong, and build off of momentum. Justin Northwest is known for coming into the game ready to set the tone. Fans aren’t going to want to take their eyes off of this one. Game one of the Regional Quarterfinals series is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Burleson Centennial. Game two will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at Justin Northwest. If a game three is necessary it will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. with a location yet to be determined. ​