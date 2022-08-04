DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no denying Kyler Murray, quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals is one of the best in the NFL. He’s thrown for over 11,400 yards, 70 touchdowns and has garnered Offensive Rookie of the Year award back in 2019.

The 24-year-old out of Bedford Texas was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. However, despite all of that, people are claiming that the QB isn’t focused enough on football and watching film, but more focused on playing video games, specifically Call of Duty.

There’s no doubting Murray’s interest in video games as he is member of the massive gaming organization FaZe Clan. The org says, “Kyler Murray, officially known today as FaZe K1, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Though he may be most known for his football career, Murray has been playing video games since he was five-years old and has been passionate about gaming long before football and FaZe Clan were in the picture.”

Now, a Reddit post has been circulating the internet that looked at, “A statistical analysis of Kyler Murray’s performance on COD [Call of Duty] double XP weekends.” The post was found in the subreddit for the NFL community.

Basically, rumors spread that Murray plays too much COD, so much in fact, that it affects his performances on Sundays for the Cardinals. the Redditor looked at the game’s promotional events and cross-referenced it with Murray’s stats during these weekend events. The writer does admit, “EDIT: to all the people asking for t-tests normalized for opponent difficulty, I know. This post isn’t supposed to be provide any valid data.”

“Kyler Murray’s performance on 2XP weekends is worse in all categories. Clearly there is no explanation for Kyler’s performance deficits other than that he’s busy grinding for rare character skins and excessive amounts of XP. If you have any improvements to my shaky statistics work or if I missed an in-season 2XP weekend, let me know,” the Redditor concluded.

Pro Football Network ranks Kyler Murray as the 12th-best QB in the league while other publications have him higher and somehow lower. The main thing that’s setting Murray back from back a top 5-10 QB is injuries it seems. However, time will tell how good he truly is.