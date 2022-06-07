DALLAS (KDAF) — The Red River Rivalry has lived in college sports for a very long time as arguably one of the best rivalries in sports. However, when you first think of the Texas and Oklahoma rivalry you might think of football, which isn’t out of the norm.

Now, this rivalry will have a new and intensified meaning as the Sooners and Longhorns are set to face off in the Women’s College World Series after both teams advanced on Monday, June 6.

Game 1 is set for June 8 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Game 2 scheduled for June 9 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) for June 10 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The winner will be crowned the 2022 college softball national champion.

It’ll be a Big 12 showdown like none other with No. 1 Oklahoma and unseeded Texas (the first unseeded team to make the WCWS finals). Here’s a look at the big win the Longhorns had Monday night against Oklahoma State.