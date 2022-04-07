Despite falling to The Woodlands deep in playoffs last year, the Mansfield Lady Tigers posted a season to be proud of. This season, they are appearing in the Regional Tournament for the second-straight year. The Lady Tigers are more than prepared to win and keep pushing forward. VYPE DFW dives into what fans can expect going forward in Mansfield’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup with Klein.

This season, Mansfield has had the mentality to leave everything they have on the field. In doing so, the Lady Tigers have not only found themselves in playoffs, but they have also found themselves excelling against their opponents. The Lady Tigers finished second in their district this season while posting a 13-1 district record. Outscoring their opponents by a combined 107-13 so far this season, the Lady Tigers have proven that their defense is up for any challenge.

So far in playoffs, Mansfield has allowed only one goal against them while ending the seasons of Temple (7-0), Mesquite Horn (3-1 in double overtime), and Belton (1-0). Next up, the Lady Tigers are headed to take on a strong Klein (20-3-2) team. Fans can expect Mansfield to be explosive. Although Klein is known for having amazing athletes that get the job done, the Lady Tigers are in it to win it this season. Mansfield’s defense is tough enough to shut down a good offense- including Klein’s. If their defense can get the job done in the backfield, their offense will have a path paved towards success.

The game is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8th at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin, Texas.