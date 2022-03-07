It’s another DeSoto-Duncanville matchup in week three of the playoffs, but this time instead of the girls suiting up and entering the court- it’s the boys! That’s right, the DeSoto Eagles are facing off against the Duncanville Panthers in a quarterfinals matchup that’s certain to leave you at the edge of your seat. VYPE DFW takes a deep dive into what you should expect from both teams headed into this win or go home match!

​​Duncanville Panthers (30-1, 14-0)

​It’s no surprise that the reigning state champs are back at it and ready to continue their dominance in Texas high school basketball. The team has continued to show their muscle on the court this season as they posted an undefeated district record (14-0) to finish at the top of their district standings.

While it is rare to see the Panthers drop a game, their only loss this season has come against Richardson during overtime during the preseason- a team they knocked out of playoffs last year in order to advance to the state title game and a team that has also continued to show their dominance this season as they head into a quarterfinal of their own. With NBA-like scores over their opponents, there aren’t usually close games for Duncanville- which is why last week’s close 52-43 victory over Rockwall-Heath will prove to be an important week for the Panthers as they look ahead toward their game against DeSoto.

DeSoto Eagles (27-11, 7-7)

​The DeSoto Eagles are having one of their best seasons since their 2018-19 season in which the team posted an undefeated district record and went three rounds deep into playoffs. Who knocked them out in the playoffs back then? None other than the Duncanville Panthers. So, to say this game means everything to DeSoto would be to say the absolute least. DeSoto has practiced and competed against some of the best in the state in order to make it right back to this game and is more than ready for a rematch against Duncanville.

The DeSoto Eagles have posted a 27-11 record this season with a 7-7 district record. Finishing fifth in their district, the team has fought their way to the playoffs and isn’t ready to go home just yet. With nothing to lose, DeSoto has defeated the likes of Waco, Midway, Cedar Hill, Richland, and more en route to the playoffs. The first round of playoffs saw an incredible, close win over Belton while the second round saw another close win over Wylie.

What To Expect:

​Led by Ronald Holland and Anthony Black, the Panthers have been nearly unstoppable season after season. They play tough and don’t let anyone stand in the way of them, scoring, and winning. A strong offense paired with a strong defense as well as smart coaching, Duncanville is ready to take on DeSoto. Panthers fans can expect to see a strong team on the court that shows up without any fear or doubt. Their confidence will lead them to a strong game as they continue to strive to prove that they are the dominant force in Texas high school basketball.

​Led by Kai Chester and Ahmir Wall, the Eagles are looking to do what few have been able to do in recent years- that is, put a stop to Duncanville. The team is going to have to play tactfully and as physical as ever to remain on pace with Duncanville as they look to avenge themselves in this quarterfinal match. Fans can expect the team to rise to the occasion and put up a battle that shows that regardless of the score at the end of the night they are able to play amongst the best in Texas high school basketball.

Will the Duncanville boys see the same fate as the girls and be knocked out of the playoffs by a strong DeSoto team? Can DeSoto fulfill their revenge match and finish strong in order to continue heading to the state title game? Fans can expect both teams to play aggressively from start to finish as they tip-off at 8 p.m. at Ellis David Fieldhouse.