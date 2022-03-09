DALLAS (KDAF) — He’s baaaaack! Quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly been traded to the Washington Commanders from the Indianapolis Colts which means he’s back in the NFC East division.

It’s about a 50% chance Dallas Cowboys fans are happy to see the former Philadelphia Eagles QB. Why, you might ask, because Wentz is currently 4-4 against America’s team since entering the league in 2016.

He’s won the last two matchups against the Cowboys in 2019 and 2020 when he was with Philly. Wentz never lined up against the Cowboys when he was with the Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts traded Wentz to the Commanders for, “…a package of picks.” The Commanders, formerly the Football Team, came in third in the NFC East in 2021-22 with a 7-10 record.

He’s worn green, blue and now he’ll dawn red, time will tell to see if the new colors will do him justice.