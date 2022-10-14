DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys fans will have another platform to root for one of the most exciting young stars in the league on. While intercepting quarterbacks on Sundays is fun for cornerback Trevon Diggs, he’s taking talents close to home, but this time off of the field.

It was announced on Friday morning that Diggs would be joining one of North America’s longest-standing esports organizations which is based in Frisco, Complexity Gaming. He’ll be joining the orgs’ Complexity Stars roster which features some of the best athletes in the entire world, in the world of gaming.

“While Dallas Cowboys fans know me as an athlete first, I’m also an avid gamer, and I’m looking forward to joining Complexity Stars to connect with more fans through gaming,” said Diggs. “Complexity and the Cowboys share the same hunger for greatness, and it was a natural fit for me to join an esports organization that understands the culture of sports and gaming.”

He’s one of the best defensive backs in the NFL and he’s also the best Cowboys player signed to Complexity, by default that is as he becomes the first to do so. He’s joining the likes of Chicharito, Leanard Fournette, Max Halloway, J.R. Smith, Allisha Gray, and other athletes.

“In one short year, Trevon Diggs has made a name for himself in the NFL, and now he’ll be able to carve a similarly dominant niche online,” said Duane “Zeno” Jackson, Head of Complexity Stars, Complexity Gaming. “Complexity Stars provides athletes like Diggs with the resources to convert their passion for gaming and stardom into intimate, engaging experiences for fans new and old – especially among those here in Dallas.”