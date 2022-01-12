DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys have ended their season on top of the NFC East and with a 12-5 record. In their season finale, it was evident that quarterback Dak Prescott wanted nothing left on the table against division-rival Philadelphia.

He tossed in a career-high five touchdowns in the 51-26 win on Saturday. With that performance, Prescott garnered his third NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season. That honor made him the only QB in franchise history to earn it three times in one season.

The Mississippi State product tossed over 4,400 yards and 37 touchdowns this season for the Cowboys while completing 68.8% of his passes.

Prescott and company will be renewing a rivalry Sunday afternoon with their Wild Card matchup with the Sanfrisco 49ers. The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. (CT).