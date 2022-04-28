The Northwest Lady Texans are heading back to the playoffs after a strong season against their opponents. As the team prepares for their second game in the first round, VYPE DFW takes a look at what the Lady Texans have done so far this season and what fans can expect heading into playoffs.

After a deep playoff push last season, the Lady Texans opened their 2021-22 play with strength and determination. Posting big pre-season victories over the likes of Robinson, Bryan Rudder, A&M Consolidated, Keller Fossil Ridge, Decatur, and more, the Lady Texans were able to explode into district play. During district play, the Lady Texans were nearly undefeated going 12-2 to finish in the number two spot- just behind Colleyville Heritage.

Outscoring their opponents by 118 runs so far this season, the Lady Texans have found themselves back in playoffs- ready to dominate the scene. The Lady Texans defeated Azle 9-2 in the first game of a three game series. The team is scheduled to face off again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Fans can expect the Lady Texans to continue their display of strength on the diamond as they continue to roll through playoffs.