ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Baseball is back, and the Texas Rangers are scheduled to play 18 spring training games ahead of the season opener. Cactus League will begin on Friday, March 18 with individual tickets going on sale on Tuesday, March 15.

The Rangers’ 18-game Cactus League schedule will feature 10 games at Surprise Stadium (Billy Parker Field); they’ll serve as the home team for nine of those contests and will be the visiting club for one against the Kansas City Royals.

List of teams on Rangers’ spring schedule:

Kansas City Royals

Arizona Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cincinatti Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres

Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com or the Surprise Stadium box office; for more information, please visit SurpriseStadium.com or call 623.222.2222.

“The Rangers will hold their first official Major League workout of the spring on Monday, March 14. All workouts are open to the public with the Rangers’ practice fields at the Surprise baseball complex opening at 9:30 a.m. MT each day. Access to the practice fields is available at the Bullard Avenue gate with parking located in the Aquatic Center across the street.”