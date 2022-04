DALLAS (KDAF) — The winner of the 86th Master golf tournament is none other than North Texas native Scottie Scheffler. Here’s a quick look at some photos from the biggest win of Scheffler’s young career.

Scottie Scheffler bumps fists with his caddie, Ted Scott, after putting in on the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Scottie Scheffler watches his second shot on the first fairway during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Scottie Scheffler pumps fist with his caddie Ted Scott after putting on the 11th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Scottie Scheffler hugs his caddie Ted Scott after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Scottie Scheffler kisses his wife after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks past as Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Scottie Scheffler sostiene el trofeo tras ganar el Masters en Augusta National el domingo 10 de abril del 2022. (AP Foto/David J. Phillip)