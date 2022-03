DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks took care of business against the Stephen Curry-led Warriors on Thursday night in a 122 to 113 win at American Airlines Center.

Of course, Mavs social media was booming and the team tossed out some incredible pictures of the great win against one of the top teams in the league.

To no surprise, the Mavericks’ young superstar Luka Doncic, went off against the Warriors again for 41 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists with a pair of steals on the defensive end.