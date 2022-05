DALLAS (KDAF) — With more than 20,000 fans in attendance at American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks forced a Game 7 in its playoff series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Could you guess who led the way for the Mavs? Yes, it was superstar Luka Doncic, of course. Doncic had 33 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals.

Here’s a look at some great photos from the Dallas Mavericks’ immaculate vibes in the huge win:

dallas mavericks

dallas mavericks

dallas mavericks

dallas mavericks

dallas mavericks

dallas mavericks

dallas mavericks

dallas mavericks