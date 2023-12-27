DALLAS (KDAF) — Mizzou and Ohio State will fight for the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic title this Friday at the AT&T Stadium. To celebrate, Goodyear Tires has created life-sized sculptures of their mascots.
Both Truman the Tiger and Brutus the Buckeye are made with over 280 tires, which were hand-cut and pieced with 24,000 hidden staples. The statues stand between six to seven feet tall.
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers and the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will go against each other for the first time in a bowl game when the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic kicks off on ESPN on Dec. 29.
Check out the statues below: