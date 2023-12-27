DALLAS (KDAF) — Mizzou and Ohio State will fight for the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic title this Friday at the AT&T Stadium. To celebrate, Goodyear Tires has created life-sized sculptures of their mascots.

Both Truman the Tiger and Brutus the Buckeye are made with over 280 tires, which were hand-cut and pieced with 24,000 hidden staples. The statues stand between six to seven feet tall.

The No. 9 Missouri Tigers and the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will go against each other for the first time in a bowl game when the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic kicks off on ESPN on Dec. 29.

Check out the statues below:

In celebration of the drive and outstanding performances this season by the teams advancing to the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, life-sized sculptures of Missouri’s Truman the Tiger and Ohio State’s Brutus Buckeye pose with the Field Scovell Trophy on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. The teams will compete in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 29. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Goodyear) A tradition since 2015, Goodyear honors the competitors of the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, University of Missouri and The Ohio State University, with intricate, handcrafted sculptures of their mascots made collectively from 280 Goodyear-branded tires by artist Blake McFarland are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Sculptures will be donated to the respective schools following the game on Friday, Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Goodyear) Ahead of the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating life-size tire sculptures of the participating teams’ mascots. At more than six feet tall and 200 pounds, the life-sized University of Missouri’s Truman the Tiger tire art sculpture is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Mizzou will compete against Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 29. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Goodyear) Ahead of the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating life-size tire sculptures of the participating teams’ mascots. The Ohio State University’s mascot, Brutus Buckeye, constructed from 120 Goodyear-branded tires, reaches towards the sky at more than six feet tall and 185 pounds is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Goodyear)