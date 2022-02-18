DALLAS (KDAF) — FC Dallas is adding a new kit to the wardrobe for the 2022 season. Friday, the club unveiled its new Crescendo kit for the regular season that kicks off on February 26.

“We’re thrilled to work with Frisco-based MTX Group and have their AI platform, mavQ, on the front of the new FC Dallas home jersey,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “As you look at the jersey and its design, it is a throwback to the days of the hoops which is such a traditional pattern in soccer uniforms around the world. This is how we’re looking at it: reinventing ourselves in this new era that we’re bringing to FC Dallas.”

FC Dallas will face off against Toronto FC at Toyota Stadium for its 27th MLS season. You can check out the full release on the unveiling of the Crescendo kit here.

















FC Dallas unveils new Crescendo Kit on Friday, Feb. 18 ahead of 2022 regular season.