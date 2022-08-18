PEPSI® GEARS UP FOR 2022 FOOTBALL SEASON WITH NEW PEPSI GAMETIME FRIDGE TV SO FANS NEVER MISS A MOMENT OF NFL ACTION

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a fan of the NFL you’re probably watching from noon to sundown on Sundays and while some of your foods and snacks could be salty, getting thirsty is just one of those things that’s going to happen.

If you don’t want to miss a second of the action, Pepsi, who’s partners with the league, is going to help one lucky fan out with a TV like no other. “Football watchers desperate for a fresh Pepsi, but unwilling to miss a single play, can enter to win the massive Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV with a cutting-edge 55″ 4K LED screen and 16-can beverage refrigerator to store ice-cold Pepsi products, including Pepsi Zero Sugar,” a press release explains.

We thought TVs getting set up in the bathroom was some serious dedication, but not wanting to miss a single blip of NFL Sunday action by ensuring your eyes are glued to the screen while grabbing a refreshment is just next level.

The press release explains that with the press of a button the screen will gently glide to the side and reveal a wall-mounted refrigerator filled with ice-cold drinks and LED lights.

“Pepsi is awarding the Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV to one lucky football watcher via national sweepstakes. To enter for the chance to win, fans can share who they’re looking forward to spending gamedays with this season on the Pepsi Twitter and Instagram with #GametimeFridgeTV and #PepsiSweepstakes. No Purch Nec. U.S. res. of 48 contiguous US & DC, 18+(19+ for AL/NE). Ends 8/20/22 11:59:59 pm ET. See Rules at https://bit.ly/3A2E7XO.”