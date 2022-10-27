DALLAS (KDAF) — The greatest NFL running back of all time and one of the most-loved franchises in all of football are celebrating a massive, legendary milestone on October 27.

On this date back in the year 2002, Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smtih passed Chicago bears running back Walter Payton to become the National Football League’s all-time leading rusher.

During Smith’s career with the Cowboys, he carried the ball 4,052 times for over 17,000 yards and scored over 150 touchdowns in just over 200 games. The GOAT ran the ball for America’s team from 1990 to 2002.

Hall of Famer Emmitt James Smith III was an 8-time Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro, 3-time Super Bowl champion, MVP, Super Bowl MVP, Hall of Fame All-1990s Team, and Rookie of the Year.

During his legendary career, Smith wore No. 22 for the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals and rushed for over 18,000 yards.

The Dallas Cowboys are also celebrating this monumental day in football history by releasing some Emmitt Smith merchandise.

“EXCLUSIVE NEW HEAT The New Era @EmmittSmith22 Collection screams iconic and awakens greatness Grab yours & celebrate Emmitt Smith’s 20th anniversary on his rushing yards record! Happy anniversary 22! ONLY at Pro Shop stores & online http://dcps.co/EmmittSmith22,” the team’s Pro Shop tweeted.