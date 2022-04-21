DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, April 21 is here and it’s a very special date for the Texas Rangers organization as it marks 50 years of playing in Arlington.

The Rangers and the City of Arlington do have some celebrations planned to honor going over the hill in North Texas. The biggest honor will be their Hall of Fame display which will showcase 24 Texas Rangers HOF members at the plaza outside of the Northeast entrance to Globe Life Field.

Globe Life Field tweeted, “On April 21, 1972, the @Rangers played their first game in Arlington. Major League Baseball has been a proud part of the North Texas culture for 50 years.”