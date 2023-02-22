DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the 2023 NFL season is over and we’ll have to wait until the fall for more from the NFL and more specifically, more winning from superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Not so fast, Netflix is here to bring you a look inside the most important position in the NFL in a new docu-series ‘Quarterback’.

Netflix has partnered with the NFL for a new docu-series following Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. The NFL reports it will premiere in the summer of 2023.

Here’s an idea of what you might see in the series, according to the NFL:

“For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season. The upcoming show will feature behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.”

This series is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions.