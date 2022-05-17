DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks have one of the best players in the NBA and he’s only 23 years old. The Slovenian is balling out of his mind in the NBA Playoffs during his young career as he’s about to compete in his first Western Conference Finals.

Although, it was not an easy road to get here as he had to play in a Game 7 against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. But little did the world know, but Game 7’s are where Doncic decides to be otherworldly.

Don’t believe it? According to SportsCenter, he’s scored a combined 81 points in his first two career Game 7s. Which just so happens to be the most in NBA Playoff history.

The Mavs will face off against the Golden State Warriors in the WCF for a chance to play in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is set for Wednesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. CT.